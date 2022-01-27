A local man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a disturbance outside a downtown Norfolk business.
Capt. Michael Bauer said Norfolk police responded to a business in the 100 block of West Norfolk Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male who had reportedly threatened an individual with a knife. Officers spoke to a store employee, who said that an intoxicated male had been standing outside the business and was asking customers for marijuana.
The employee told police he asked the male to leave the property. As the male started to walk away, Bauer said, he turned, drew a knife and threatened to cut the employee while walking toward the employee. The male eventually stopped his advance toward the employee, turned and walked off.
Bauer said witnesses confirmed the events and that it was captured on video surveillance. Other officers located the suspect near South First Street and Madison Avenue. He was identified as 41-year-old Michael Byrnes of Norfolk.
The knife allegedly used by Byrnes was recovered from a woman with whom Byrnes was walking. Byrnes was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.