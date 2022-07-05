A Norfolk man is in jail after a hit-and-run accident left one person with serious injuries on Saturday.
Captain Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said a Norfolk police officer was near 13th Street and Koenigstein Avenue, assisting with traffic control after the Big Bang Boom fireworks show at about 11 p.m. when the officer noticed that a possible car-pedestrian accident had occurred behind him. The officer then drove to 13th Street and Nebraska Avenue and determined that a vehicle had struck a female pedestrian while she was attempting to cross the street.
Norfolk Rescue was called to the scene and transported the victim to Faith Regional Health Services with serious injuries. A witness provided a description of the vehicle.
After the initial report, the officer returned to the police station to review his in-car camera footage. The officer was able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a tan or gold Mercury Mountaineer, and he compiled a list of these vehicles registered in Madison County.
In his search, he located a possible suspect vehicle in the 200 block of North Cottonwood Street. In examining the vehicle, the officer noticed damage on the front of the hood and license plate holder, and hair strands were recovered from a sharp piece of the frame, Bauer said.
The driver had attended the fireworks show and was in the area of the accident. He was identified as Manuel Larios Ramos, 33, of Norfolk.
The officer interviewed him, as well as a passenger who had been in the vehicle. At the end of the investigation, Larios Ramos was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.