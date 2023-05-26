An Omaha man was taken into custody Friday morning following a motorcycle pursuit in Stanton County that reached speeds well over 100 mph.
About 11 a.m., a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle was clocked driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 275, about 3 miles west of Pilger, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger when reached by phone.
Unger attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the motorcycle immediately accelerated, the sheriff said, resulting in a pursuit.
The motorcycle allegedly weaved through traffic on the two-lane portion of the highway, passing vehicles in no-passing zones. The pursuit was consistently at speeds more than 100 mph, with top speeds reaching 130 mph, Unger said.
Unger’s patrol vehicle eventually caught up to the motorcycle on the four-lane stretch of highway, where the sheriff drove next to the motorcycle at a high rate of speed. The suspect, identified as Jesse Nettell, 37, of Omaha, then slammed his brakes and was forced into the ditch by Unger.
The sheriff then held Nettell at gunpoint, but Nettell allegedly refused to follow commands. He eventually was taken into custody.
Nobody was injured in the incident. Unger said it was fortunate that the pursuit ended before reaching Norfolk city limits.
Nettell is facing charges of speeding over 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest and no valid registration.
According to court records, Nettell previously served time in prison for assault by strangulation, use of a deadly weapon, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.