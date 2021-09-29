The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 62-year-old man Tuesday night after receiving reports of a reckless driver.
At about 8:10 p.m., the Madison Police Department received a report of a reckless driver entering the Madison city limits. A Madison police officer located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations, according to a press release from Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
The vehicle fled from the traffic stop and proceeded north on Highway 81 from Madison. The Madison County Sheriff's Office assisted in pursuit of the suspect vehicle.
The sheriff’s office deployed tire deflation devices on the highway, but these were unsuccessful.
The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Highway 81 and eventually came to a stop near the 3800 block of South 13th Street in rural Norfolk.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Alfred Martin, was taken into custody without further incident. Martin was transported to the Madison County Jail for suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and driving under the influence.