A man was taken into custody following an accident in which his vehicle collided with a tree and came to rest along a median.
Capt. Michael Bauer said the accident was reported about 2:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Avenue, just north of Norfolk Avenue.
Upon arrival officers had contact with the lone driver, who was identified as Christopher D. Mueller, 30, Norfolk. Officers observed that Mueller was exhibiting signs of impairment when they arrived, Bauer said.
Witnesses stated that the driver had possession of an aerosol “air duster” can before officers arrived. Officers recovered two of these aerosol cans from the vehicle, Bauer said.
Mueller was arrested for second offense driving under the influence of drugs — inhaling intoxicants. He was booked into the Norfolk city jail, posted bond, and was released.
Two Norfolk residents who were sitting on their front porch at the time of the accident told the Daily News they saw an older model northbound Pontiac cross the median and collide with a tree in their front lawn at a slow rate of speed. The vehicle then recoiled and came to rest along the 13th Street median, a woman said.
While authorities were working the scene, Bauer said, a separate accident involving three vehicles was reported about 100 yards south of the one-vehicle incident.
Police had been directing traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes of 13th Street near Nebraska Avenue.