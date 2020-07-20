A Minnesota man was arrested Saturday afternoon in connections with assaulting a peace officer and other charges.
Following a disturbance call, Norfolk police officers arrived at a business in the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue. There were reports of an intoxicated man outside the building causing a scene, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
Once on scene, the officers found the man on the ground between the building and a parked car. The man stumbled to his feet and took a fighting stance toward the officer and raised his fist, Bauer said.
The man charged the officer, trying to strike and kick him. The officer was struck in the side of the head before taking control of the man and handcuffing him, Bauer said.
The man was identified as Alexander Monson, 23, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Bauer said.
Monson continued to threaten the officers and head-butted one in the shoulder while being put in the back seat, Bauer said.
The officers arrested Monson in connection with assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. After being medically cleared, he was taken to Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.