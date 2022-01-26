An alleged assault with a coffee mug landed a Norfolk man in hot water on Tuesday.

Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said 26-year-old Timothy Mauldwin was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault after an incident that allegedly occurred in the 800 block of South 18th Street.

Norfolk police were called to the scene of a reported assault at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers contacted a female subject who was bleeding badly from cuts on her face, Reiman said.

During their investigation, officers learned that there had been an argument between the victim and Mauldwin. During the disturbance, Mauldwin had a coffee mug from which he allegedly threw liquid on the victim, Reiman said. Mauldwin then allegedly threw the mug at the victim, striking her in the face and causing lacerations to the victim’s face.

Mauldwin was booked into the Norfolk City Jail after the arrest, and he later was transported to the Madison County Jail, Reiman said.

