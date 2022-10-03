A Norfolk man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly trespassed at multiple residential properties.
During the evening hours on Saturday, Norfolk police received three separate reports of a man either entering residences or at least attempting to do so in western Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
While the third call to police was in progress, the suspect allegedly entered the home while the residents were in the basement watching television. A resident heard the suspect on the first floor of the residence and confronted him as he descended the stairs, Bauer said. The suspect then was escorted out of the home.
Responding officers located the suspect and identified him as 31-year-old Randy Blacktaildeer of Norfolk. Blacktaildeer was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.