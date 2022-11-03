A Norfolk man is in jail after he purportedly assaulted a woman and was found with drugs in his possession.
At 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, Norfolk police took an assault report from a woman who had come to the police station, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The woman said that 32-year-old Cody Randall of Norfolk assaulted her on Aug. 4, breaking her arm. The victim had to have surgery to repair the damage to her arm, Bauer said.
On Tuesday, the woman and Randall were in another physical altercation in which she was assaulted, she alleged, injuring the same broken arm. The woman told police about various other times in the past when she was injured by Randall.
Police learned that Randall had two active Madison County arrest warrants. Officers then went to a residence in the 700 block of North First Street looking for him. Randall exited the residence, Bauer said, but then attempted to run back inside to evade the officers. He was unsuccessful and taken into custody, according to police.
During his arrest, Randall was allegedly holding a glass pipe that later tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of the two Madison County warrants, first-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance. Randall also was cited for obstructing a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Randall’s two warrants were for delivery of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation, both felonies, according to court documents.