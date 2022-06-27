A purported assault on Friday resulted in the arrest of a 52-year-old Norfolk man.

On Friday evening, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault complaint at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, where the victim had been taken, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The investigation revealed that a male victim was allegedly beaten by a relative at a Woodland Park residence.

The suspect, Eugene Wright Jr., was later located by the sheriff’s office at the Woodland Park residence and refused to cooperate, Unger said. Wright had to be physically restrained and was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree assault and obstruction.

He was jailed pending the setting of a cash bond by a judge.

