Multiple Nebraska law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a South Dakota man over the weekend after an alleged abduction north of the border.
On Saturday, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible forced abduction in Wagner, South Dakota, said chief deputy Cheyenne Doyle. The suspect and alleged victim had been traveling southbound on Highway 281 when the vehicle they were inside ran out of fuel about a mile and a half into Nebraska.
With assistance from the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Gregory County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office temporarily shut down Highway 281.
The alleged victim, a 23-year-old South Dakota woman, was recovered safely, Doyle said. The suspect, a 25-year-old South Dakota man, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment. He also faces charges out of South Dakota.