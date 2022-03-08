Norfolk police arrested a man Monday afternoon following the second of two contacts with him on the same day outside a south Norfolk business.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 3:22 p.m. Monday, police were called to a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Omaha Avenue for an individual who was apparently sitting in a car inhaling the fumes from an air duster aerosol can.
When officers arrived, they found the individual slumped over in the driver’s seat with an air duster can in his hand, Bauer said. The man was identified as 29-year-old Zachary Wilsey of Norfolk. Officers collected the aerosol cans from him and issued him a citation on suspicion of inhaling compounds.
At 5:05 p.m. Monday, another person reported to police that Wilsey was seen inhaling from an air duster can at the same location. Officers again made contact with Wilsey, where they allegedly found him in possession of more aerosol cans.
He was dazed and confused while officers were speaking to him about the alleged second offense, Bauer said. Wilsey was then taken into custody on suspicion of the same violation of inhaling certain compounds. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Wilsey had been arrested on suspicion of the same offense on Feb. 2, and he was cited again on Feb. 15, Bauer said.