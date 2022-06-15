A man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after falling off scaffolding outside a business Wednesday morning in downtown Norfolk.
About 10:30 a.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Fifth Street Tavern — 500 W. Norfolk Ave. — in response to a man who fell from scaffolding about 8 feet above the ground and onto a sidewalk on the east side of the tavern.
A woman who was inside Fifth Street Tavern when the incident happened said multiple witnesses reported seeing the man slip off the scaffolding. The man who fell was coherent immediately after the incident happened, the woman said.
The man was transported by Norfolk Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with possible head and neck injuries. He was later flown by a LifeNet medical helicopter from the Norfolk hospital, said Capt. Scott Bonsall with the Norfolk Fire Division.
A witness said brickwork was being done on Fifth Street Tavern at the time of the incident.
The Norfolk Police Division also responded to the scene.