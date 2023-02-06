A Norfolk man who was called in on Friday for trying to enter a stranger’s home was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies.
At 10:33 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a report of a suspicious man that was at a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The resident of the home said a man whom they did not know was knocking on their door and attempting to enter the residence.
When officers arrived, they located the suspect and identified him as Jerry Yelli, 58, of Norfolk. Officers explained to Yelli that the residents of the home did not want him there. During a subsequent search of Yelli, Bauer said, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. Yelli was taken into custody.
While being transported to jail, Yelli made numerous profanity-laced comments about wanting his handcuffs to be removed so that he could fight the arresting officers, Bauer said. Officers said Yelli also threatened to kill them.
Yelli was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and terroristic threats. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.