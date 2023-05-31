A Norfolk man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a confrontation with another man.
At 12:40 a.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, a man told officers that a second man who lived at the residence had picked up a phone charging cord and threatened to choke him with it. The alleged victim identified the suspect as Daniel Vinson, 25, of Norfolk.
Officers then had contact with Vinson inside the residence and noted that he was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, Bauer said. Police also spoke to a witness who said Vinson and the victim were seen arguing. Bauer said officers further observed Vinson holding the charging cord in his hands.
Police placed Vinson under arrest. After being handcuffed, Bauer said, an officer was attempting to remove a necklace from Vinson when Vinson turned his head and licked the officer's hand.
Vinson was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and assault with a bodily fluid against a peace officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.