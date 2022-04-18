A Kansas man was arrested on Friday after an apparent physical altercation at a local residence.
At 10:59 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 500 block of South First Street for a physical disturbance, Capt. Michael Bauer said. When officers arrived, they had contact with 32-year-old Antjuan Saunders of Olathe, Kansas, plus a woman and three children.
The woman was found doubled over at the waist and crying, Bauer said. Officers called for Norfolk Rescue, but after she was cleared, she declined to be transported. Both the woman and a child told police there had been an argument and that Saunders threw the woman on the couch and struck her in the stomach/rib area, Bauer said.
Officers also interviewed Saunders about the incident, and he was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.