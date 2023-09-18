Norfolk police arrested an Iowa man over the weekend who is accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a call of a woman in the lobby of a business in the 1200 block of South 13th Street who stated that she had been assaulted and needed a rescue unit, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Rescue and police responded to the scene.
The alleged victim told officers that she had been assaulted and strangled several times the previous night to the point of unconsciousness. She identified the suspect as Jayson Blakey, 30, of Sioux City.
The woman described that earlier Saturday, Blakey choked her and slammed her head against the wall, Bauer said. He also was allegedly preventing her from leaving the room.
The alleged victim was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.
Police located Blakey and spoke to him about the purported assaults. At the conclusion of the investigation, Bauer said, Blakey was arrested on suspicion of assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and a protection order violation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.