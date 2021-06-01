A Norfolk man suspected of stealing a paint sprayer and causing a multiple-vehicle accident was taken into custody last Friday.
A week ago, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Vicki Lane for a burglary report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The victim stated that a professional paint sprayer was taken from inside a locked apartment between May 19 and May 21.
The apartment that the sprayer was taken from was being renovated. The victim also stated that he had purchased the paint sprayer for approximately $5,000 a few years prior and that the suspect was Andrew Wilson, 42, of Norfolk.
On Friday at about 9:15 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of South First Street for a hit-and-run accident.
When officers arrived, they learned that Wilson was attempting to sell the stolen sprayer on an internet site. A third party arranged for Wilson to meet him in the 2200 block of South First Street under the guise of purchasing the sprayer, Bauer said.
When Wilson arrived, the “purchaser” notified the theft victim by phone. The victim arrived in his car along with a friend in a second car. They positioned their cars so that Wilson could not leave the scene, according to Bauer.
Wilson then attempted to leave, striking a parking lot barrier and parked vehicle in the process. The victim discharged a handgun, striking Wilson’s car, but Wilson continued and rapidly left the area. He fled southbound about 4 miles before crashing into a ditch and fleeing on foot.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continued to search for Wilson, working with a local drone operator.
The drone operator located Wilson and was able to direct the troopers and deputies to Wilson’s location, taking him into custody. Wilson’s vehicle was impounded and officers applied for and were granted a search warrant to recover the sprayer from inside the vehicle.
Wilson was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The handgun used in this incident was also secured and taken into evidence. This incident is still under investigation, and full investigative reports will be submitted to the Madison County Attorney’s Office for review of any other potential charges.