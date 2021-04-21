MADISON — A 20-year-old Norfolk man accused of shooting two minors earlier this month made his first appearance in county court here on Tuesday afternoon.
Mark Arias appeared through Zoom before Judge Mike Long with his attorney, Brad Montag. Arias is accused of shooting and injuring two minors in a shooting on April 9 following an alleged dispute. He is facing four felony charges stemming from the incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Norfolk police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Phillip Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on April 9.
Two male shooting victims, age 17 and 14, were located at the scene — one who had been shot in the neck/shoulder area and the other who had been shot in the lower leg. Each victim was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
At the hospital, one of the victims identified “Marky” Arias as the alleged shooter. A witness at the scene who had been standing near the victims also identified Arias as the shooter, according to police.
Multiple witnesses described Arias as having a gun with some type of white cloth over it at the time of the incident.
Arias allegedly ran away from the location after shots were fired. He was located by police during the early-morning hours of April 10 at his residence in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue, police said.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Arias initially denied being anywhere near the location of the alleged shooting but later admitted to being at the location of the shooting, said detective John Hobbs of the Norfolk Police Division. Arias denied shooting the gun, Hobbs said.
Arias is being charged with two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony, and two counts of first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony.
If he is convicted on all charges, Arias could face 12 to 200 years in prison. Long posted Arias’ bond at $500,000, with 10% required for release.
If Deputy County Attorney Joe Hurd demonstrates probable cause that Arias committed the alleged offenses, Long will bind Arias’ case over to district court.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 3.