MADISON — The Madison County Attorney’s Office has filed a new complaint against a Battle Creek man suspected of having a sexual encounter with a teenage girl.
On April 14, County Judge Donna Taylor dismissed a Class 2A felony charge against 25-year-old Jaymes Werner after finding that the relationship described between Werner and the alleged victim is not included in the Nebraska Revised Statute that Werner had been accused of violating.
On Monday, prosecutors filed a complaint charging Werner with one count of child abuse, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021, a girl said she arrived at a Madison County residence and smoked marijuana with Werner. Her parents had been out of town celebrating an anniversary, so the girl was able to leave her residence without their knowledge.
Werner and the girl were apparently going to watch television after smoking marijuana together, but according to testimony from a Madison County sheriff’s deputy, Werner started touching the girl in a sexual manner and called her to a bedroom.
At one point, the alleged interaction escalated to a brief sexual encounter, according to the deputy.
Around this time, the deputy said the owner of the residence had gotten up to smoke a cigarette outside, and when he came back inside, the door to the bedroom was closed. The man apparently noted that it was unusual for the bedroom door to be closed, and he also said that he heard a sound from inside the bedroom.
The homeowner, according to the deputy, knocked on the door, entered the bedroom and found a partially clothed Werner lying in the bed with the girl. The owner later notified the girl’s parents of the purported interaction, who then told law enforcement.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said on April 18 that prosecutors were reviewing other charges to possibly file against Werner after Taylor dismissed the charge in the previous complaint. Smith said at the time that it was possible the county attorney’s office would file a new charge against Werner.
As with any felony charge in Nebraska, a defendant has the right to a preliminary hearing before a judge to determine if probable cause exists to bind the case over to district court. Werner had previously exercised that right on March 10, which led to the dismissal of the more serious charge.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 17.