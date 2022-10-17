A Norfolk man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman Friday evening.
At 7:34 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the 200 block of South 13th Street for an assault report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers said they had contact with a distraught woman upon arrival.
The woman had dried blood near her mouth and dirt all over an arm, Bauer said. She told police that she had just been assaulted by 41-year-old Edgar Mora of Norfolk. She described being struck in the face and pulled out of a vehicle by her hair.
Officers located and spoke to Mora about the incident, Bauer said. Mora then was taken into custody on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.