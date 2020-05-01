Several stores at Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk reopened Thursday.
They are: Hibbett Sports, now open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon until 6 p.m. Sunday; Orange Julius, noon until 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (carry-out only); Pizza Ranch (carry-out, delivery or curbside only), 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and Pretzelmaker (carry-out only), noon until 6 p.m.
Victra — a Verizon authorized retailer — was set to open Friday with hours running from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Stores that have remained open include Renegade Stores, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily; Target, 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily; Viaero, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon until 6 p.m. Sunday; X-cessoriz, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon until 6 p.m. Sunday; ERA Premier Team and Healing Hands of Nebraska, PC.
Cyndi's Fun Fit Golf is open by appointment only.
All stores will have social distancing guidelines in place for both customers and staff.