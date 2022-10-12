About a decade ago, Dr. Joe Mitka had a vision and wanted to share it with the rest of his home country, Malawi.
The vision was to create a school in Malawi where children could be sent to the United States to receive an education. In 2015, he officially started the school and had three graduates by 2017.
Today, that number has multiplied into 42 students.
Mitka confessed that without the help of United Way, the school wouldn’t be as effective in providing for students.
“They’re not just students. A lot of them work at Northeast Community College, and some work at other places,” he said. “Without United Way, they wouldn’t be able to be connected to places to help out where they can in the community.”
United Way assists Norfolk Schools in Malawi by covering basic living costs, such as furniture and groceries. It also covers other seasonal needs, such as winter coats.
“United Way has really given muscles to the organization. We’ve been doing a lot more since we first started,” Mitka said.
On the other hand, alumni of the school expressed their gratitude for the ability to come to the United States and receive more educational opportunities.
“Without Malawi Schools in Norfolk, we wouldn’t be here,” said multiple alumni of the school.
Among the students are future psychologists, nurses and business professionals.