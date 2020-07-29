For the health and safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and, most importantly, its wish kids, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has turned its annual Blue Jean Ball into a virtual event.
But while the format will be different, the mission is still the same: Raise crucial funds to help grant the wishes of critically ill children right here in Nebraska.
This year’s Blue Jean Ball, presented by Lindsay Corp., will be Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. and will stream live on Facebook and YouTube. The theme this year is “Mission: Possible,” which means there will be many spy ideas and themes incorporated throughout the event. Like usual, Make-A-Wish Nebraska will be sharing wish stories and also host an online auction. This event will be free and open to the public to watch.
Make-A-Wish Nebraska is asking all its supporters to help grant local wishes. Because of COVID-19, Make-A-Wish has paused granting wishes that involve travel. This means there will be more wish kids waiting for wishes than ever before. It also means the power of granting wishes is in the community’s hands.
“There’s no denying that we are in the midst of one of the most challenging times in Make-A-Wish history,” said Brigette Young, Make-A-Wish Nebraska president and CEO. “However, during these trying times, we are forced to think creatively and find ways to advance our mission and remain focused on our vision of granting the wish of every eligible child in Nebraska. Through this virtual Blue Jean Ball, we are asking the community to rally together to help make wishes possible.”
Although many wishes have been put on hold, Make-A-Wish continues to grant non-travel wishes. In July, Make-A-Wish granted the wishes of Omaha-area brothers, Andrew and Jaxson.
For these two brothers, doctors’ visits and medical procedures are a part of their everyday lives. Andrew, 6, was born with a congenital heart disease, which has led to him undergoing nine open-heart surgeries in his short lifetime. Andrew’s illness has caused him to spend holidays apart from family. His sixth birthday celebration was in the hospital, and he had open-heart surgery two days before his actual birthday.
Jaxson, 4, was born with a genetic disorder affecting his lungs. He requires a tracheostomy and ventilator, as well as medical monitoring care 24 hours a day. Just like Andrew, Jaxson has spent many days in the hospital, leaving one parent at home and one parent in the hospital with Jaxson.
However, despite their ongoing treatments and medical care, these brothers find comfort and joy in spending time with their family and each other. It is these shared activities and cherished memories that helped Andrew and Jaxson determine their wishes. For Andrew, his wish was to have a camper for him and his family to enjoy. For Jaxson, he wanted a new outdoor play structure so he could swing and climb just like his siblings.
To Andrew and Jaxson’s surprise, their wishes came true a day apart. Jaxson received his new play structure on July 21 and Andrew received his camper the following day.
“This is something we could have never given our children ourselves and they will love it for years,” said Anita, Andrew and Jaxson’s mother. “Our children are our world and for them to have people treat them so special makes our hearts full.”
Andrew, along with six other Nebraska wish kids will be helping emcee the virtual Blue Jean Ball event.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the Blue Jean Ball, please visit www.MissionStillPossible.com.