NIM Group announced Tuesday plans for an extensive renovation and expansion to its company headquarters in Norfolk.
Because of growth in recent years, the company will expand its footprint in Norfolk to accommodate the Norfolk Iron & Metal operation.
Included in the renovation will be a 16,300-square-foot addition to house the local Norfolk Iron & Metal district location operations, plus a multimillion-dollar renovation to its existing 27,800-square-foot facility as it converts to a dedicated NIM Group company headquarters.
Arnie Robinson, NIM Group president, said the company is excited for the opportunity to renovate and expand its Norfolk facility.
“Norfolk, Nebraska, is where this company started when my great-grandfather settled here and opened our first operation more than 100 years ago, and we are proud to be an engaged supportive member of the community,” Robinson said. “Norfolk will continue to serve as our company’s headquarters for many future generations, and we are excited to reinvest in the community and our local employees with this new first-class facility.”
In addition to expanded and improved employee work environments, the location also will feature a state-of-the-art conference and training facility.
Robinson said NIM Group would partner with Beckenhauer Construction for the project.
“Like Norfolk Iron & Metal, the Beckenhauers have operated a successful family-owned and family-operated business in Norfolk for multiple generations. We are eager to work with them to create this improved version of our Norfolk facility.”
NIM Group is the parent company for the metal service center brands Norfolk Iron & Metal, Metalwest and CDA Metals. It has 18 locations across the United States and serves customers in more than 30 states.