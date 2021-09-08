Following requests by Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska congressional delegation, President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration that will allow for federal funds to begin flowing to portions of Madison County that were affected by severe thunderstorms July 9-10.

The counties included in the declaration are Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington and York.

Communities are eligible to apply for assistance for “emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.” Private property damages from the wind storm did not meet the threshold to trigger a request for individual assistance from FEMA.

The federal disaster declaration also makes funds available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. These federal funds, available anywhere in Nebraska, can help to share the costs of public projects undertaken to decrease the risk of future damages from natural disasters.

Last month, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith wrote a letter to President Biden echoing their support of Gov. Ricketts’ request for a major disaster declaration for Nebraska.

“Nebraska communities devastated by July’s heavy thunderstorms and hail will soon begin receiving critical federal relief. We supported Gov. Ricketts in his request for this aid and were glad to see the administration act quickly in response. This disaster declaration will provide Nebraskans with the resources to rebuild and recover,” according to the state’s congressional delegation.

The wind storms downed power lines, broke tree limbs and caused widespread power outages.

The governor’s letter requesting the federal disaster declaration outlined the damages to the state’s electrical grid from the hail and wind. “At one point, approximately 200,000 customers or 37% of the state was without power after the storms moved through,” Ricketts wrote. “This event caused Omaha Public Power District’s largest power outage in history.”

