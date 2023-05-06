The Norfolk Water Division will continue its water main flushing program from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7, through Thursday, May 11.
All areas from 18th Street east to Seventh Street and south of Georgia Avenue to Ta-Ha-Zouka Road will be affected during this time. The affected area also includes all areas south of Omaha Avenue.
Entities affected by the program will include Grant Elementary School, The Meadows, Hiland Dairy, St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Care Center; Norfolk Fire Station No. 1; Sunset Plaza; Holiday Inn Express; Ponca Housing Authority; Milk Specialties; Skyview Medical; Westside Elementary School; Faith Regional Health Services east campus; Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG); Midwest Allergy & Asthma Clinic; and all commercial locations along 13th Street from Maple Avenue to Ta-Ha-Zouka Road.
The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas. The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains.
The water is bacteria free, but it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Residents living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed Friday, June 2.
Those with questions are encouraged to call the Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.