HUMPHREY — A special election has been scheduled for November on the proposed new Humphrey municipal swimming pool bond issue.
The vote will be Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Election commissioner Connie Sebourn said it would be an all-mail election, with ballots mailed out to all active registered voters in the City of Humphrey.
She said the deadline to get registered to vote is Friday, Oct. 22.
“If a voter needs a paper form, they can come into the election (commissioner’s) office or call the office, and we will mail the form. The phone number is 402-563-4908,” she said.
People also may go to the website, which is www.plattecounty.net, and click on voter registration form and they will be directed to the online application from the secretary of state’s office.
The Humphrey City Council approved the recommendation of the Humphrey Area Aquatic Development Committee to seek a bond issue of $2.95 million to help finance the pool. The estimated total cost of a new pool is $4.26 million.
The remaining $1.31 million needed to finance the pool will be made up by money in the city’s capital improvement budget, which is money set aside for a new pool, plus private donations and possible grants.
Any grant money or private donations received above the $1.3 million will reduce the amount of the bond issue.
So far, committee members have commitments of $250,000 from private donations, and the city has set aside $500,000 for the pool in its capital improvement budget.
The committee is working to raise at least an additional $600,000 from private donations to bring the total to $4.3 million.
The proposed pool would be 6,150 square feet of water surface area, with heat and zero depth entry. Amenities could include diving boards, four lanes for swimming, toddler area, toddler slide, basketball goal, volleyball net and water slide.