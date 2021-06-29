Mail delays are affecting how quickly the Madison County Courthouse receives passport applications for processing.
Processing times begin the day the courthouse receives an application, not the day it is mailed, according to a release from the U.S. Department of State Passport Services.
Service times for passports are as follows:
— Routine service may take up to 18 weeks from the day an application is submitted at an acceptance facility or renewed through the mail to the day a new passport is received by the customer. The 18-week timeframe includes up to 12 weeks for processing at the passport agency and up to six weeks for mailing times on the front and back end.
— Expedited service for a fee may take up to 12 weeks from the day an application is submitted at an acceptance facility or renewed through the mail to the day a new passport is received by the customer. The 12-week timeframe includes up to six weeks for processing and up to six weeks for mailing times on the front and back end.
— For faster mailing times, customers may opt to pay for one- to two-day delivery service for applications mailed to Passport Services and for the mailing of their new passport.
Customers who have a life-or-death emergency or urgent travel within three business days should visit travel.state.gov for more information on how to receive assistance.