A full-service window-covering company is now open in downtown Norfolk.
Amy Renter, owner of Magnolias Home Decor and Design, recently announced the formation of Captivating Windows by Magnolias.
Since 2011, Magnolias has offered custom window treatments in Norfolk and the surrounding communities. Now, with a new name and a new management team in place, the company's growth can continue.
“Given the strong growth of our window coverings business, it was necessary to create a new brand so expansion could continue,” Renter said. “We have positioned ourselves to be the area’s full-service window-covering company with shade automation, fabric treatments and installation experts in-house, as well as an expanded showroom.”
Captivating Windows by Magnolias formally opened on Jan. 1.
Renter leads the newly assembled Captivating Windows team. Denise Wilkinson is the window coverings manager; Peg Ridder is a consultant and Brenda Larson serves in an administrative and logistical support role. Three installers and service technicians also are on the team to facilitate installations and repairs.
“Helping people decorate the houses where they live so they become the homes that they love is exciting and challenging,” Wilkinson said. “Our growth in this area has been amazing, and I am reminded of my own family's decorating business in my hometown each time we represent the Magnolias family business with new ideas for new or existing customers”
Renter and her mother, Rachel Kurpgeweit, started Magnolias out of their garage in 1995. Their design skills and business savvy helped the business grow rapidly from a small store in Plainview to the 4,000-square-foot business found downtown today.
The family business has continued to grow, now offering in-store and online shopping.
Renter said she recognized the growing need for superior customer service and products related to window coverings in 2011 and added window treatments to the Magnolias home decor line. This part of the business has grown and matured into a new stand-alone company.
More than 15 window treatment brands are available as options to meet customers’ needs for style, function and price. Those brands include Hunter Douglas automated shades that allow the owner to control and style the light at home from a phone, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Captivating Windows also provides soft window treatments, with thousands of fabrics to choose from, including draperies, top treatments, pillows and even custom area rugs.
A special open house event at Captivating Windows will be announced this summer.