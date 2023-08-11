Jay Mattioli

Jay Mattioli, who has brought his magic act at this year’s Cuming County Fair, interacts with an audience member and a card-eating artificial intelligence robot.

 Delores Meister/Correspondent

WEST POINT — There's real magic at the Cuming County Fair.

Jay Mattioli and his Electrifying Magic is entertaining three times a day on the open-air stage in the park north of the log cabin during this year’s fair, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 13.

This is the first time Mattioli has brought his show to Nebraska, and Thursday’s audience was mesmerized.

Mattioli said he has been doing the magical act full time for 20 years. He has been on cruise ships all over the world with his performances. A majority of his time has been spent performing on the East Coast, but Mattioli said he finds people all over the world are cool.

The show includes magic, music, electronics, lots of audience participation and lots of fun.

The audience warmed up two minutes before the show. The show began with a “wave” so the audience “waved” one way and then the other to get warmed up for participation in the opening act.

