A Madison women was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine early Monday morning.
An officer of the Norfolk Police Division saw a woman sitting next to a building on the 600 block of Norfolk Avenue shortly after midnight, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The officer parked to check on her and the woman walked over to the officer’s car. The woman gave her first and middle name and birth date to the officer, but there was no record of this person in the DMV database, Bauer said.
The officer confronted the woman about her real name and date of birth. She turned out to be Audra Heuson, 35, of Madison. During the interaction, Heuson gave consent for the officer to search a purse in her possession, Bauer said.
During the search, the officer found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Heuson was arrested in relation to possession of methamphetamine and taken to Norfolk City Jail. She was later transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.