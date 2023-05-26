James Lewis, the City of Madison’s utilities superintendent, could face legal consequences after Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley released a report on Friday alleging that Lewis was using municipal equipment and resources for personal gain.
Foley sent a letter on Friday to city council president Paul Kellen and members of the city council that details findings made by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts.
“Along with other serious misbehavior described — the city’s utilities superintendent repeatedly misused, over a period of many months, municipal personnel, equipment and resources to assist in the construction of his personal home,” Foley said.
Foley also filed a formal complaint with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, alleging that Lewis violated state law, which prohibits the acquisition of illicit personal financial gain at public expense.
Other suspected unlawful activity by the superintendent alleged by the state auditor includes misappropriation of city property, theft of services and abuse of public records. Said charges are being referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for further investigation, Foley said.
The letter to the city officials describes multiple techniques purportedly used by Lewis to acquire improper personal gain, which are described by Foley as follows:
— Lewis and multiple city employees (subordinate to the superintendent) worked on the home during hours when their time records showed them “on the clock,” presumably conducting city business.
— City equipment was used in the construction of the superintendent’s home.
— Some of the walls of the home were stored in a city facility prior to installation.
— City vehicles were used to pick up and transport building materials used in the construction of the home.
— Dozens of trips to stores in neighboring communities were made during city working hours to purchase building materials for the superintendent’s home — each such time-consuming excursion involving between 30 to almost 70 miles of roundtrip travel.
Furthermore, Menard’s rebates earned through city purchases made on a municipal charge account were not remitted to the city but were redeemed instead by the superintendent’s wife, according to the report.
The auditor’s report also notes that the City of Madison issued a disciplinary memorandum detailing 15 serious performance deficiencies on the part of Lewis, including the following:
— Misusing city property, resources and employees.
— Falsifying city time records.
— Threatening and intimidating city employees.
— Instructing municipal employees to lie and cover up facts about the purported misconduct.
Foley said the City of Madison “curiously” ordered Lewis to pay restitution in the amount of only $390, but, less than one month later, repaid him that same amount, apparently for the cost of renting a forklift used for work on the city’s auditorium renovation project.
“The Auditor’s Office received no documentation from the city to support how the amount of the reimbursement paid by the superintendent was determined, which appears woefully inadequate in light of the significance of the allegations made against him,” Foley said.
Lewis did not immediately return a phone call Friday afternoon.
In a statement, the City of Madison said it is aware of the issues brought up in the auditor’s letter and has already taken steps to ensure that said issues will not happen again.
“The city council has implemented employment consequences for Mr. Lewis and others in his department, and we are continuing to review the situation, including restitution issues,” the statement said. “The city has begun to implement new procedures to ensure appropriate use of city resources, including not renting city equipment for personal use and installing digital time-clocks to ensure employee work hours are accurate.
“The city will also look to create an official policy in dealing with vendor rebates to make sure they are used for appropriate public purposes. The city will continue to monitor these issues and make every effort to make sure they will not happen again.”