MADISON — It’s been 13 years since Madison County and three of the towns in the county have updated their comprehensive plans.
On Tuesday, the Madison County board of commissioners made plans to change that, including seeking funds to help pay for a study to do it.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County board of commissioners, said the county board has set aside funds in the budget for the comprehensive plan update.
Heather McWhorter, Madison County planning and zoning administrator, said she has been made aware of a USDA Rural Development grant that could pay for a significant part of the study.
McWhorter, who also holds a similar zoning administrative position in Pierce County, said the grant isn’t just simply for updating the plan, but developing a strategic plan that considers such factors as jobs, housing and broadband.
All the cities in Madison County would be eligible as well, although Tilden and Madison recently updated their comprehensive plans, she said.
There also could be a savings if Madison County and Pierce County work together, with both counties then paying for a portion of the study on what the grant doesn’t cover.
The consultant the counties are considering is Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney, which already has done comprehensive plans for Tilden and is familiar with Madison County. Nevertheless, the counties will send out notices to consultants they think might be interested in completing the updates.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Thursday, Sept. 10. Pierce County already has voted to move ahead with its plan and directed McWhorter to move ahead with the grant application. Madison County did the same Tuesday by a 3-0 vote.
Once a consultant is hired, both counties’ planning commissions and commissioners will be involved in planning preparations and conducting surveys, as well as public hearings.
The consultant gathers and analyzes data, examines past city plans and studies current conditions and existing land use. The consultant also interviews individuals and community members to gather input on what kinds of projects are most needed.
Both counties will be working with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District on the grant application and planning updates.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; Nancy Scheer, deputy clerk; three from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 49 minutes, including meeting as a board of equalization.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Authorized implementation of a wage increase for county employees during the pay period that includes Oct. 1. In general, the wage increase is 2% for employees.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond for John Klein as treasurer/secretary of Battle Creek Rural Fire Protection District.
— Approved 2020 inventory statements.
— Authorized the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to provide flu shots to county employees.
— Acknowledged the following petty cash amounts on June 30, 2020, in county offices: County assessor $85, county attorney $50, county clerk $25, county court $500, county sheriff $1,695, county treasurer $850, public defender $50, register of deeds $211.
— Canceled a check payable to Polt Brothers.
— Reviewed 2020-21 fiscal-year budget requests.
— Approved final levy allocations for rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove and Norfolk, Madison County Agricultural Society and Norfolk Sanitary District.
— Set a hearing date for the 2020-21 fiscal-year budget and adoption of the property tax request at an amount different than the prior fiscal year for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.