A man who had a protection order filed against him last week was arrested Monday for allegedly violating that order.

At about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police took a protection order violation report from an adult female, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The woman had a protection order against Dany Contreras-Figueroa, 28, of Madison, which barred him from contacting her.

The victim stated that Contreras-Figueroa came to her apartment building and found her in the laundry room. Contreras-Figueroa then followed her to her apartment, Bauer said, and attempted to enter the apartment before she was able to close the door. The victim took a photograph of Contreras-Figueroa outside of her apartment building before he fled the area, according to police.

Contreras-Figueroa was located in the 300 block of Benjamin Avenue on Monday and was placed under arrest on suspicion of a protection order violation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

