Norfolk police arrested a man on multiple charges following a traffic violation early Sunday morning.

At 2:38 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 1400 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Erick Garcia Hernandez, 24, of Madison.

During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Garcia Hernandez, who then was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said. The results allegedly showed impairment, and Garcia Hernandez was taken into custody.

In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a small bag of suspected cocaine and a folded dollar bill with suspected cocaine residue on it. Garcia-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward.

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans…

Congressman issues statement

Congressman issues statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk issued a statement following news that the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals had placed a nationwide injunction on President Biden’s illegal student loan bailout program.

WSC Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization wins awards at conference

WSC Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization wins awards at conference

Wayne State College’s Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) chapter was awarded the “Best Cross Campus Innovation and Networking” second-place award and was recognized as one of the top five CEO Global Chapters of the Year at the 39th Annual Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO…