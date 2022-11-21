Norfolk police arrested a man on multiple charges following a traffic violation early Sunday morning.
At 2:38 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 1400 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Erick Garcia Hernandez, 24, of Madison.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Garcia Hernandez, who then was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said. The results allegedly showed impairment, and Garcia Hernandez was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a small bag of suspected cocaine and a folded dollar bill with suspected cocaine residue on it. Garcia-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.