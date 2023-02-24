A Madison man suspected of illegally possessing a knife was arrested on Thursday.
At 7:10 p.m., Norfolk police conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Isidro Ferrer-Florez, 44, of Madison, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A check of Ferrer-Florez’s license showed that it was under revocation, so he was arrested.
Bauer said a fixed blade knife was found concealed between the passenger side seat and center console. Because of previous felony convictions, Ferrer-Florez is prohibited from possessing such a weapon. He then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Ferrer-Florez was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.