Norfolk police arrested an area man on Monday after he allegedly was driving drunk on a revoked license.

At 2:45 p.m. Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Luis Alarcon of Madison. A check of Alarcon’s license showed that it was under revocation. Further, Bauer said, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Alarcon.

Alarcon was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, which indicated impairment, Bauer said. He then was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense driving under the influence and driving during revocation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

