A 21-year-old Madison man with a suspended license was arrested for a range of offenses following a traffic stop on Saturday.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Mahlin for felony related drug charges following a traffic stop on Highway 275 east of Norfolk, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Mahlin was reportedly found to be operating a vehicle on a suspended license and was found in possession of THC oil, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.
Mahlin is currently in jail and scheduled to appear next month for an initial court appearance.