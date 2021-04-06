MADISON — A grocery store is reopening here after a fire damaged it a week ago.
Pat Burkink, owner of Choice Foods at 102 N. Main St. in Madison, said some of the inventory at Choice Foods sustained smoke damage after a fire started at about 3 p.m. March 29.
“Not a lot of structural damage,” Burkink said of the fire. “But with the smoke that it created, the health department had to come in and red tag it. We threw away a lot of our products.”
Since then, a cleaning crew from Paul Davis Restoration and employees of the store have been working to return the store to its operational status.
“They did really well,” he said. “They’re very thorough.”
Madison Fire Chief Tim Reeves said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office still is working to determine the cause of the fire.
Burkink said he planned to open the store again on Tuesday, April 6, but customers should be prepared to see bare spots on the shelves until merchandise can be reordered and restocked.
“I want to thank the community for their support and kind words and their offers of assistance, also a big thank you to the fire personnel and the state fire marshal's office,” he said. “I also want to thank our employees. They stepped up and went above and beyond their normal duties.”