MADISON — After the May primary’s record-setting number of mail ballots cast in Nebraska and Madison County, local elected officials are preparing for another surge of mail ballots.
This week, county officials, with help from the City of Norfolk, installed a second drop box for voters to drop off their completed ballots. The drop box is located at the City of Norfolk Administration Office on the west side of the building next to the utility payment box.
This drop box is in addition to the box on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse that was made available during the May primary.
Anne Pruss, county clerk and election commissioner, said it makes sense to have another drop box in Norfolk since that’s where the majority of the county’s population lives.
There also had been several requests to have a Norfolk location, she said. Voters in the county also may mail in their completed ballots, but they have to pay for the postage of $1.22 per ballot. Ballots may be dropped off any time.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk or one of his deputies will collect the ballots twice a day.
“If it seems like a lot of them are getting dropped off and it is getting full, we’ll do it more, but at this point in time, we will do it twice a day,” Volk said.
Both the drop boxes in Norfolk and Madison are under video surveillance.
“Chief (Don) Miller said they will have their officers — as much as they are available and my deputies when they are in town — visually checking to make sure everything is (OK) because this is one of the most important things we do as a nation (elect the president and lawmakers),” Volk said. “We’re not going to have any of the shenanigans go on in Madison County that are going on in other places.”
Once the ballots are delivered to the election commissioner, they are kept under lock. They cannot be counted until Nov. 2, and no results can be released until after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
To vote, people must be registered. The deadline to register in person at the clerk’s office at the courthouse is Friday, Oct. 23.
Pruss said she already has received 4,100 requests to vote by mail. That’s ahead of how many requests were made at the May primary about five weeks before the election, she said.
The county received just shy of 8,000 ballot requests in total for the May primary. The county had more than 19,600 registered voters in May.
Pruss said it is not too late to request a mail-in ballot. It may be requested in person or by mail to the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. All early voting ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is Election Day and the time that polls close.
People also may vote in person at the regular polling places. The county has the same 15 voting sites that it did for the primary.
Pruss said she is working on getting poll workers for all the sites. The only places where workers are needed are the Newman Grove, Meadow Grove and Tilden areas.
“It would be nice to have citizens from those areas work those locations,” Pruss said. “If not, I will take the excess from the Norfolk election sites and pay their mileage to work there. It is a benefit, though, to have someone from that area work those areas.”