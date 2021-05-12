MADISON — Employee health insurance premiums will be going up about 3% in the next fiscal year, but the good news for Madison County employees is that they won’t have to pay for it.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to have the county absorb the increase. The county offers Blue Cross/Blue Shield through the Nebraska Association of County Employees plan.
The 3% increase is the first premium hike for the county in three years.
Commissioner Eric Stinson, who is recovering from knee surgery, participated in the meeting by phone.
Stinson said given the increases in health care costs and health insurance, the increase is reasonable.
“If we can maintain that minimal of an increase, I don’t know how you can go wrong,” he said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said in the six years he had been on the board, the biggest increase was 6%.
It does appear health insurance premiums have stabilized. The county had experienced significant health insurance increases, such as a 26% premium jump in 2004 and several double-digit increases in the early 2000s.
The county board also considered other aspects of health insurance on Tuesday, maintaining the previous package offered. It includes:
— Having the county continue to contribute $1,000 annually to individual employee health savings accounts. These employees have a high-deductible coverage and can let the savings in their accounts build up over years and take it with them if they switch jobs.
— Pay employees $350 a month for not taking employee insurance or $500 a month for taking employee and spouse insurance. This usually is attractive to employees eligible for Medicare or who have coverage with a spouse.
— The deductible is $2,500, with the county paying to “buy down” the deductible to $1,500 for both individual and family coverage.