MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers about the life-saving benefits of wearing a seatbelt this spring.
The sheriff’s office will be participating in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Click It or Ticket enforcement effort from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, June 6.
“We want the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers,” said Sheriff Todd Volk. “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. In Nebraska, we know that three out of 10 occupants do not buckle up each and every trip.”
Wearing a seatbelt, Volk said, is an easy, timeless thing to do.
“Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash,” he added. “We see the results of not wearing a seatbelt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”
According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2020, there were 132 (78%) unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska.
In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the fourth-worst observed seatbelt usage in the United States. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seatbelt law enforcement, writing citations day and night, Volk said. In Nebraska, the maximum penalty for a seatbelt violation is $25.
“The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is excited to participate once again in Click It or Ticket,” Volk said. “This grant is extremely important for educating the public, and I am very impressed with the citizens of Madison County this year. A pre-survey has been done on 100 vehicles, and only four vehicles and occupants out of 100 weren’t wearing seatbelts.”
Volk said senseless habits such as not wearing a seatbelt can have cost people their lives in an instant.
“If the enforcement effort wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” he said. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction.
“Seatbelts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.”