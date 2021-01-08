MADISON — For the first time in years, Madison County won’t be applying for a grant that helps to pay costs to assist in addressing the rights of crime victims and witnesses.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said the county has been getting the grant for many years, with it totaling about $31,000 in recent years. The county’s current grant ends at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, with the next applications due on Jan. 22.
Smith said Madison County pays about a 20% match. It helps cover such things as notifying witnesses, especially when they are difficult to locate.
The grant is from the Nebraska Crime Commission and, based on statements to the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the grant application has become time-consuming and the funds are more limited for what work they cover.
Smith said the obvious concern is that it will be a hit on the next budget, although it will free up time and other restrictions.
According to a Daily News article in 1997, the county established the Victim-Witness Unit under the Madison County Attorney’s Office that year.
Joanie Brugger, the unit’s coordinator, said the county does everything required in the grant.
“But we want to go above and beyond that,” Brugger said, “and assist with prosecution and help gather evidence and help with trial prep.”
Ron Schmidt, commissioner, said he doesn’t want to see the county lose the funds. He asked if she could be more efficient in her work if the county didn’t apply.
Brugger said part of the challenge is that there is some overlap in her work that the grant doesn’t cover. Also, there is a new requirement on how to write and submit the grant in a new format and a new program.
In addition, the statistics and paperwork now require about 20% to 25% of her time, she said. In contacting other counties, they also have chosen this year not to apply for it because of the new restrictions, she said.
One of the grant requirements is to send out a survey to each individual. Many people who have gone through the criminal justice system don’t want to complete it. Last year there were 960 crime victims in the county, and the funds to send out the surveys and return envelopes and postage cost the county a couple of thousand dollars.
“Most of those people don’t want to do a survey,” Brugger said. “I’m just being honest.”
Madison County also operates its victim-witness unit with just one person, while other similar-sized counties have three or more.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said if the county applied for the grant and received it, then it looks as though Brugger would be somewhat limited on what the grant would allow her to do. But if the county doesn’t apply, there won’t be any restrictions on her duties, allowing her to be more effective.
The drawback would be that the county would be out of some funds but would be freed up from the time it required to fulfill it along with some expense, Uhlir said.
Smith said he could try to rework his budget after this fiscal year to make up for the shortage, but the county will try to maintain all the same services.
After about a 30-minute discussion, the county board voted 3-0 to recommend Smith and Brugger not apply for the grant.