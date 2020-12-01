Election 2020 NDN
MADISON — Right now, just one vote separates John R. Hannah and David W. Lawrence, with Lawrence in the lead for a seat on the Lower Platte North NRD.

The two candidates for Subdistrict 5 race have votes being recounted on Wednesday, Dec. 2, in seven counties, including Madison County.

Anne Pruss, Madison County election commissioner, said the Nebraska State Canvassing Board decided to have those votes recounted given how close the election was when it met Monday in Lincoln to review the elections in all 93 counties.

Pruss, who also serves as county clerk, said the Madison County board of canvassers will get together on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Because of the number of precincts involved in the county, it is expected to take 2 to 2½ hours to scan all those ballots.

After that, the totals will be sent to Lincoln, where they will be totaled with the other counties.

In Madison County, Hannah received 148 votes and Lawrence received 120 votes. Madison County’s portion of the district is one of the smaller ones in numbers.

The other counties are Boone, Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Platte and Saunders.

