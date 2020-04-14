Madison County Sheriff’s Office receives grant

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office for an in-car camera system, said Mark Segerstrom, administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office.
"In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days,” Segerstrom said. “The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated, and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety.”
The Highway Safety Office has utilized this funding to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment. This equipment is used to assist in the arrest and conviction of impaired drivers. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $2,996.25.
“Law enforcement serve an essential role in our community, and they have to be properly equipped to do their jobs,” Segerstrom said. “Their dedication and this funding continue to positively impact alcohol-related crashes and the injuries and fatalities that result.”