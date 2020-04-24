Madison County's third death from COVID-19 was reported Friday, and the outbreak at the Madison Tyson plant grew significantly.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department updated totals for positive COVID-19 tests for its four-county area on its Facebook page Friday night.
There were a total of 18 new positive cases reported since Thursday.
Madison County's third COVID-19 death was also reported to the ELVPHD on Friday.
The outbreak at the Madison Tyson plant grew significantly. There are now 51 total confirmed cases of the virus, up from Thursday's 40.
Additionally, there are 117 pending tests in the district. It is not known how many of those are Tyson employees.
Other results are:
- Madison County: 68 positive tests out of 551 total tests. There are 58 pending and three deaths.
- Stanton County: Two positive tests out of 29 total tests. There are no pending tests or deaths.
- Cuming County: Three positive tests out of 46 total tests. There are six tests pending and no deaths.
- Burt County: One positive test out of 46 total tests. There are three pending and no deaths.
- Outside the district: No positive tests. There are 50 pending tests.