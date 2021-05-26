MADISON — With all the commissioners present, the Madison County Board of Commissioners revisited the issue of culverts on Tuesday — a topic first discussed last month.
For decades, the county has been providing people who move to a new place in the country with up to a 30-foot culvert for a new lane — if needed.
And in recent years, with usually at least 10 houses constructed in the country and rising prices for culverts, the county is considering recouping some of those culvert costs.
On Tuesday, the county board discussed possible changes but took no action after discussing it with road foremen and Dick Johnson, the county’s roads superintendent.
The county’s policy is to provide up to an 18-inch, 24-inch or 36-inch culvert, depending on what is needed. A culvert costs roughly $25 a foot for a 24-inch culvert, so a culvert roughly costs $750.
In addition, Madison County supplies the costs for dirt and the labor to install them.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said there might be a way to try to equalize the costs for all landowners. Some might not need a culvert, others might need a big one and others a small one.
Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, said part of the way he views it as this is a contribution to economic development by the county.
“Or do we have a responsibility to other taxpayers to say, ‘You decided to do this. It’s your cost to get your driveway to the road,’ ” Schmidt said. “I’m kind of battling that.”
Schmidt said the costs for dirt and installation vary. Several factors, including the width and depth of the lane, how far away the county has to go to bring in dirt and the number working on it affect costs.
Jeff Schroeder, a road foreman, agreed.
“Sometimes it takes two loads. Sometimes it takes six loads. Every situation is different,” Schroeder said.
Uhlir said besides access to new houses, some landowners want the county to provide access to fields.
“We got quite a few guys who want more than one access (and someone) has to pay for that,” Uhlir said.
In the past, the county has had an “unwritten rule” that it would provide only one access. When there is a question if a culvert is needed, Johnson performs a hydrology study. He also recommends the size of culvert.
Eric Stinson, another commissioner, said he couldn’t imagine that someone building a house in the country would opt to not build if the county didn’t provide the culvert.
The county also requires that it installs the culvert so they are installed correctly.
At one point, the county board appeared ready to vote on a motion to provide up to one 30-foot culvert for new houses, with the landowner paying for additional size or additional culverts. In addition, the county would furnish the dirt and labor.
Nevertheless, county officials said they still need to consider some factors, such as who will be responsible for getting the culvert and who decides on the size of the culvert, as well as how to handle rural subdivisions.
In the end, commissioners voted 3-0 to delay consideration of the issue until Uhlir, Johnson and a roads foreman meet to establish guidelines. Those guidelines then will be considered by the entire board at a future meeting.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; three road foremen, two from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 55 minutes, including time as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax corrections.
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate of the official bond for Douglas A. Wolken as treasurer/secretary of Madison Rural Fire District.
— Approved a proposal from Ferris Engineering for a study and recommendations on courthouse heating and HVAC systems in the amount of $41,000.
— Approved a contract with Vanguard Appraisals, for appraisal of properties in the cities of Tilden and Battle Creek in Madison County and authorized the county board chairman to execute the agreement.
— Approved a change order for the Telecommunications Room Renovation, resulting in a new increase of $8,176.
— Declined Humana dental and vision insurance to county employees and will continue to offer Blue Cross Blue Shield for dental and VSP for vision.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.