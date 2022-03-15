The Madison County Republican Party 2022 County Convention was held Saturday at The Stables Event Center in Norfolk with 125 Republicans in attendance.
After hosting the Nebraska GOP State Central Committee on Saturday morning, it was the Madison County Republicans’ turn to take center stage.
Steve Sunderman, the county GOP chairman, called the county convention to order.
Sunderman thanked the current officers for their service the past two years. They are vice chairman Robert Dover, treasurer Carl Weiland and committee persons John Dinkel and Diane Becker.
The convention elected its county party Republican leadership for the next two years: Chairman Steve Sunderman, vice chairman Carl Weiland, secretary Rick Benson, treasurer Steve McNally, state committeewoman Diane Becker and state committeeman John Dinkel.
Following the approval of the convention agenda, Sunderman recognized several GOP elected officials in attendance, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, state Sen. Mike Flood, Madison County Commissioners Troy Uhlir and Ron Schmidt and Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
The convention the heard from the three candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st District, Fortenberry, Flood and John Glenn Weaver.
Next up were candidates for Nebraska governor. In attendance were state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau. Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen both sent representatives to speak on their behalf.
County GOP officeholders who are running for reelection unopposed are Uhlir and Schmidt, and Volk addressed the convention.
The convention also took nominations from the floor for the Nebraska State Republican Convention, which will be July 8-9 in Kearney.
Delegates followed by alternates are: Steve Sunderman and Rick Benson, John Dinkel and Marlin Seevers, Diane Becker and Mark Albin, Carl Weiland and Dave Fauss, Steve McNally and Rich Riley, Mike Flood and Preston Sunderman, Robert Dover and Dale Coy, and Cash Luhr and Kimberly Davis.
In closing, Sunderman thanked all those in attendance for coming and stressed that people interested in helping on committees to sign up.
The next regular meeting of the Madison County Republicans will be Wednesday, April 27, at noon at the Black Cow Fat Pig, 702 W. Norfolk Ave. Special speaker will be state Sen. Mike Flood.