Madison County receives federal funds

Madison County has been awarded nearly $30,000 in federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Madison County has been chosen to receive $12,100 under Phase 37 and $17,251 under the CARES Act to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to the county are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Madison County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership and Bright Horizons participating. These agencies provided rental payments to 11 households of 18 residents and utility payments to three households of 10 residents, as well as 8,833 meals to 121 victims of domestic violence.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Krista Heineman at 402-385-6300, ext 276, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

